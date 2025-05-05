With the club finishing the lowest they ever have, it’s a far cry from the promotion aspirations they set out at the start of the season.
There was a lot of gloom, there was a lot of doom, a lot of games, and most of them we’d all like to forget. But there were some lighter moments too, some which didn’t make the headlines.
And of course, they’re my rules, so I’m giving myself an award.
1. The Alternative MK Dons Awards 2024/25
Awards for performance would be few and far between this season, so I've awarded a few other awards after MK Dons' miserable campaign | Getty Images for BAFTA
2. 'What am I doing here?' Award
Read into the title however you want... but what I mean is Luke Offord came to MK Dons last summer as a midfielder, expecting to play in midfield, played the whole season and didn't get to play in midfield. Probably Dons' most consistent performers all season, would have been a very strong contender for Player of the Year had the awards gone ahead. Instead, he must be wondering what he has to do to get a game in his position | Jane Russell
3. 'What the...' Award
The day before the season is supposed to be all about the game. Nope. Not the MK Dons way (different way to THAT way, we'll get to that). No, the biggest shake-up in the club's history came in August when Pete Winkelman sold the club to a Kuwaiti consortium led by Fahad Al Ghanim. A seismic change, and one which no-one really saw coming until it was already upon us. Fair to say is hasn't been the season they wanted but with some of their moves this term, they mean business | Jane Russell
4. 'Look him up on YouTube' Award
A phrase once uttered by a former Dons manager, but this year becomes a prize for Joe White. The Newcastle loanee was an excellent performer in the middle of the season, sometimes on his own when the wheels blew off Dons' season. However, his age put things into perspective when he admitted, after months of coaching sessions with him, Joe didn't realise Ben Gladwin was a serious player until he was told, and had to look up some of his clips on YouTube. This younger generation, eh?! | Jane Russell
