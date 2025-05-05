The Alternative MK Dons Awards 2024/25

3 . 'What the...' Award

The day before the season is supposed to be all about the game. Nope. Not the MK Dons way (different way to THAT way, we'll get to that). No, the biggest shake-up in the club's history came in August when Pete Winkelman sold the club to a Kuwaiti consortium led by Fahad Al Ghanim. A seismic change, and one which no-one really saw coming until it was already upon us. Fair to say is hasn't been the season they wanted but with some of their moves this term, they mean business | Jane Russell