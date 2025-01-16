"The best in the division": Lindsey lauds MK Dons new signing Crowley

Dan Crowley | MK Dons

MK Dons’ head coach heaped high praise on his new signing

MK Dons have signed one of the best players in the league, according to Scott Lindsey as he spoke about latest capture Dan Crowley.

The 27-year-old has long been courted by Dons, but they got the deal over the line on Tuesday. Providing goals and assists, Crowley played an influential part in Notts County’s comprehensive 2-0 win over Dons on Boxing Day, cementing himself as the club’s top target this month.

After landing the midfielder, Dons head coach Lindsey said: “Dan's up there with the best in the division. We saw how good he was on Boxing Day, we want him to perform in a white shirt now, and hopefully we see performances like that every week.

“The club have been after him since the summer, and I've been a big fan of his too. I've watched him in real detail over the years and been really impressed, he's a fantastic footballer. He carries the ball well, he creates and scores, so we're really excited to work with him.”

After signing Crowley said he was keen to rekindle his relationship with former Notts County team-mate Aaron Nemane after their excellent time together last season.

And Nemane too, who made the switch from Meadow Lane in the summer, echoed the sentiments, saying: “It’s a massive signing. Everyone knows what he can do on the pitch, everyone’s really happy he’s here.

“We only played a season together, but we really understood each other when we were on the pitch and I’m really looking forward to playing with him again.”