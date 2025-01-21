The big changes Lindsey could make when MK Dons take on Fleetwood Town

The head coach was critical, though did not name players directly, of some performances in the 4-2 defeat at Walsall on Saturday.

Keeper Tom McGill was guilty of mistakes leading to two goals, while wing-back Joe Tomlinson too came under fire for not cutting out the cross early in the second-half which led to the Saddler’s go-ahead goal.

New signings Jay Williams and Dan Crowley both stood out in Lindsey’s opinion, but with the head coach saying he was willing to cut players who did not meet his expectations, there could be some big changes afoot this evening when Dons head to Highbury Stadium.

Should he wish to make big changes, here is how MK Dons could line-up to face Fleetwood Town this evening.