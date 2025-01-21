The big changes Lindsey could make when MK Dons take on Fleetwood Town

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 21st Jan 2025, 11:54 BST

If Scott Lindsey is to be believed, there could be big changes to the MK Dons side this evening when they take on Fleetwood Town.

The head coach was critical, though did not name players directly, of some performances in the 4-2 defeat at Walsall on Saturday.

Keeper Tom McGill was guilty of mistakes leading to two goals, while wing-back Joe Tomlinson too came under fire for not cutting out the cross early in the second-half which led to the Saddler’s go-ahead goal.

New signings Jay Williams and Dan Crowley both stood out in Lindsey’s opinion, but with the head coach saying he was willing to cut players who did not meet his expectations, there could be some big changes afoot this evening when Dons head to Highbury Stadium.

Should he wish to make big changes, here is how MK Dons could line-up to face Fleetwood Town this evening.

How MK Dons could line-up to face Fleetwood Town

1. How MK Dons could line-up to face Fleetwood Town

How MK Dons could line-up to face Fleetwood Town | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
#15 Craig MacGillivray

2. Goalkeeper

#15 Craig MacGillivray | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
#5 Sam Sherring

3. Centre back

#5 Sam Sherring | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
#17 Luke Offord

4. Centre back

#17 Luke Offord | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Fleetwood TownFireWalsallJay Williams
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice