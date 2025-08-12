The changes MK Dons could make to face Bristol City in the Carabao Cup

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 12th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

Paul Warne could roll the dice completely when it comes to Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup clash with Bristol City.

Taking on the Championship Robins, who only missed out on the Premier League via the play-offs last season, Dons head to Ashton Gate for the first time since 2016 for the first round game.

Having made an unbeaten start to the season themselves, Dons could look to make sweeping changes to the side, giving minutes to those who have not made starts thus far.

With a shortage at full-back though, Warne may have to stick with his regulars for the game against Gerhard Struber’s men, while Kane Thompson-Sommers limped out in the first-half against Barrow and looks set to miss out.

Paul Warne could opt for a lot of changes in the Carabao Cup

1. How MK Dons could line-up to play Bristol City

Paul Warne could opt for a lot of changes in the Carabao Cup | Wolves via Getty Images

#27 Connal Trueman

2. Goalkeeper

#27 Connal Trueman | Jane Russell

#21 Marvin Ekpiteta

3. Centre back

#21 Marvin Ekpiteta | Getty Images

#35 Charlie Waller

4. Centre back

#35 Charlie Waller | JAne Russell

