The changes MK Dons could make to face Bristol City in the Carabao Cup

Taking on the Championship Robins, who only missed out on the Premier League via the play-offs last season, Dons head to Ashton Gate for the first time since 2016 for the first round game.

Having made an unbeaten start to the season themselves, Dons could look to make sweeping changes to the side, giving minutes to those who have not made starts thus far.

With a shortage at full-back though, Warne may have to stick with his regulars for the game against Gerhard Struber’s men, while Kane Thompson-Sommers limped out in the first-half against Barrow and looks set to miss out.