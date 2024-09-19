Getty Images

The early front-runners to take over as head coach of MK Dons

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 19th Sep 2024, 12:29 BST

Bookmakers have already started to put together the odds for the next MK Dons manager.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is currently the favourite according to Bet Victor, who have placed him tentatively at 5/1 to take over from Carlisle-bound Mike Williamson.

Former Dons striker Ryan Lowe, and ex-Stoke boss Steven Schumacher are also included amongst the top candidates but are further out than Lindsey, while there are some rogue odds for the likes of Frank Lampard, Damien Duff and long-time rival Gareth Ainsworth too.

Here are the early odds.

Current Club: Crawley Town

1. Scott Lindsey - 5/1

Current Club: Crawley Town | Getty Images

Current Club: Tottenham Hotspur (assistant manager)

2. Ryan Mason 12/1

Current Club: Tottenham Hotspur (assistant manager) | Getty Images

Previous Club: Stoke City

3. Steven Schumacher - 12/1

Previous Club: Stoke City | Getty Images

Current Club: Crystal Palace (first-team coach)

4. Paddy McCarthy - 12/1

Current Club: Crystal Palace (first-team coach) | Getty Images

