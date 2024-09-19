The early front-runners to take over as head coach of MK Dons

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is currently the favourite according to Bet Victor , who have placed him tentatively at 5/1 to take over from Carlisle-bound Mike Williamson.

Former Dons striker Ryan Lowe, and ex-Stoke boss Steven Schumacher are also included amongst the top candidates but are further out than Lindsey, while there are some rogue odds for the likes of Frank Lampard, Damien Duff and long-time rival Gareth Ainsworth too.