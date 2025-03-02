Who could replace Scott Lindsey at MK Dons?Who could replace Scott Lindsey at MK Dons?
Who could replace Scott Lindsey at MK Dons? | Jane Russell

The early front-runners to take over from Scott Lindsey at MK Dons

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 2nd Mar 2025, 19:56 BST

Former MK Dons assistant manager Luke Williams is the early favourite to take over from Scott Lindsey at the helm at Stadium MK.

The 43-year-old was Russell Martin’s number two for 18 months at MK1, following the boss to Swansea City before going it alone at Notts County, and most recently back at Swansea.

Lindsey was given his marching orders on Sunday following Dons’ 11th defeat in the last 16 games, with the club toiling in 17th in League Two.

The odds makers have plucked a few names out of the hat who, despite being given odds, are hugely unlikely to take up the reins, but here the latest rankings according to Bet Victor.

The ex-MK Dons assistant manager left Swansea City earlier this month having previously guided Notts County back to the EFL

1. Luke Williams - 2/1

The ex-MK Dons assistant manager left Swansea City earlier this month having previously guided Notts County back to the EFL | Getty Images

The ex-Bolton man has previously worked with Dons CEO Neil Hart

2. Ian Evatt - 5/1

The ex-Bolton man has previously worked with Dons CEO Neil Hart | Getty Images

The former Preston North End boss spent a season with MK Dons over a decade ago, but can also boast Plymouth Argyle and Bury on his managerial CV

3. Ryan Lowe - 5/1

The former Preston North End boss spent a season with MK Dons over a decade ago, but can also boast Plymouth Argyle and Bury on his managerial CV | Getty Images

The ex-Dons boss remains a somewhat vilified character after his departure in 2021, but is on the market after being sacked by Southampton earlier this season

4. Russell Martin - 8/1

The ex-Dons boss remains a somewhat vilified character after his departure in 2021, but is on the market after being sacked by Southampton earlier this season | Getty Images

