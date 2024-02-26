The end is not yet in sight for skipper Lewington

Dean Lewington

Dean Lewington has no designs on retiring yet and hopes to keep playing for MK Dons into his 40s.

The 39-year-old marked his 900th game for the club with his third career red card last Tuesday against Wrexham, but Lewington is keen to help Dons get back into League One again, and maybe even beyond.

Having overtaken Swindon Town legend John Trollope as the player with the most appearances for a one club in EFL history around Christmas, Lewington admitted to 5Live's Adrian Chiles he does not have an end target in mind to make him start to think about retirement.

"I feel really good now, so we'll see how this season goes and then see what's on," he said. "I'd like to play longer, I feel like I'm capable. but there are not targets in terms of what game I'd like to get to, just keep going as long as I can.

"We're not far off the automatic spots, we're only three or four points off. The aim is to chase down the top three. There is still a lot of football to be played, but we're looking upwards."

Having spent the vast majority of his career in the third and fourth tiers, Lewington admitted as much as he would have loved a top flight and international acclaim, he 'wasn't good enough' but is plenty happy with his achievements thus far.

