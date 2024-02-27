The ex-Dons striker with five goals in four Championship matches

Ike Ugbo

His time at Stadium MK may have been a struggle, but striker Ike Ugbo is one of the form goal-scorers in the country at the moment.

The former Chelsea man has scored five goals in his last four appearances for Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday, bagging a brace in their 2-1 Hillsborough win on Saturday over former Dons boss Liam Manning's Bristol City.

The 25-year-old found the back of the net twice in 17 appearances for Dan Micciche's MK Dons in 2018. Signing on loan from Chelsea as a 19-year-old, Ugbo made his debut in the 1-0 win over QPR in the FA Cup, but the season would ultimately end with relegation to League Two.

After another difficult loan spell at Scunthorpe United, Ugbo's career would not really kick-off until he began to play abroad. Loaned to Dutch side Roda JC in 2019, he returned with 13 goals in 29 appearances.

More European football followed when he was loaned to Cercle Brugge, and his 16 goals in 32 games earned him a permanent move to Genk when his Chelsea deal expired in the summer of 2021. But he struggled to find consistency there, and moved to France with Troyes on loan six months later.

And he made a great impression there, scoring five goals in 14 Ligue 1 matches, prompting ESTAC to bring him in permanently that summer. With just two goals in the season though, Troyes were relegated to Ligue 2.