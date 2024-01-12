The ex-MK Dons hat-trick hero leading the stats in three divisions

Ryan Colclough

Former MK Dons loanee Ryan Colclough is currently leading the way in some impressive statistics not only in the National League, but two leagues higher as well.

Now 29, Colclough spent six months on loan at Stadium MK in 2016 following Dons' relegation from the Championship. After beginning his career at Crewe, Colclough moved on to Wigan Athletic in January 2016 before being snapped up by Karl Robinson on loan for the forthcoming campaign.

Ryan Colclough made 23 appearances in his Dons loan spell, scoring five goals, including a hat-trick against Fleetwood Town

Advertisement

Advertisement

Then 21, Colclough made 23 appearances and scored five goals for Dons, including a memorable hat-trick in a 4-1 win away at Fleetwood. He was recalled by Wigan in January 2017 after Robbie Neilson took over at the helm, and famously was substituted after netting two goals against Doncaster Rovers to be at the birth of his son.

Spells at Scunthorpe and Altrincham followed before he was signed by Chesterfield this time last year, and though the Spireites missed out on promotion back to the Football League, Colclough has been a big contributor in their campaign this season.

With Chesterfield currently nine points clear of the chasing pack in the fifth tier, Colclough has six goals and also leads the way in dribbles per game (6.8) and progressive runs per game (5.06) - more than any other player in the National League, League Two or League One.