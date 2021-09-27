The fear factor is growing for teams heading to Stadium MK

MK Dons supporters cheering on their side during the 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday - Dons’ fourth win in a row at home

Stadium MK is fast becoming a place teams do not enjoy coming to, according to Liam Manning.

MK Dons have won each of their last four matches at home - a run which has seen them climb to third spot in League One with wins over Wycombe, Portsmouth, Accrington and Charlton.

On Tuesday night, Dons host Fleetwood Town who themselves are in a good run of form, going six matches unbeaten.

After a strong start to the season at Stadium MK, Manning wants opposition teams to be overawed by visiting the 33,000 seater stadium, and has called for the supporters to give them an extra boost as they did on Saturday against Wycombe.

He said: “I want to keep fighting to make that the case - I want it to be a difficult place to play due to our style, how big the pitch is, how good the pitch is, how we move the ball, how difficult we are to beat, how well we defend. I want it to be a place where, yes it looks great, but actually it will be a really difficult afternoon.

“In the second half (against Wycombe), the fans got behind the team and it gave us a lift at a crucial time. That was a real positive when Wycombe had a few moments, but the whole stadium, the staff and the fans were able to shift momentum back to us.