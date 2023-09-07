The forgotten MK Dons loanee now playing in the Saudi Pro League under Gerrard

Watch more videos on Shots!

Jack Hendry, right, made 12 appearances on loan for MK Dons in 2016. Now he plays in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Ettifaq alongside England international Jordan Henderson Pic: Getty

Plenty of players have passed through the doors of Stadium MK down the years, and plenty have passed back out of them without leaving much of a mark. But that is not to say there is not life away from MK Dons for these players.

In a ‘blink and you’ll miss it’ loan spell in 2017, Jack Hendry played just 12 games for MK Dons as a fledgling centre-back in the squad. This summer though he joined the Saudi League revolution in a multi-million pound move.

Having started his career at Partick Thistle, Hendry made a handful of SPL appearances before moving to Wigan Athletic. Not kicking a ball for the Latics, he played six times for Shrewsbury Town on loan before completing a season-long deal with Dons for the 2016/17 season.

Jack Hendry’s time at MK Dons came early in his career and lasted just six months. Pic: Getty

While his game-time was limited as Dons struggled defensively following their relegation from the Championship, Hendry’s inexperience shone through. But there were good moments too - notably his stern performance in a hard-fought 0-0 draw away at Bristol Rovers in November 2016 for the then-managerless Dons following Karl Robinson’s sacking.

The arrival of Robbie Neilson though saw Hendry’s deal cut short, and he returned to Wigan in January. Never making an appearance for Athletic, he returned to Scotland with Dundee in 2017, where his career began to take off. Impressing at Dens Park earned Hendry a move to giants Celtic.

Hendry then earnt a call-up to the Scotland national team, but as his opportunities ran dry at Celtic Park, he went international with a loan move to Melbourne City, before joining Belgian side KV Oostende, initially on loan before the deal was made permanent. Continuing to shine, Club Brugge came knocking for the defender just two months later.

Hendry taking on Kylian Mbappe in Brugge’s 1-1 draw with PSG in the Champions League. Pic: Getty

With Brugge, he featured in their famous 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain, where he was named man of the match against the likes of Lional Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.