The former Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Everton players you forgot played for MK Dons

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 31st May 2025, 06:00 BST

There have been hundreds of players through the doors at Stadium MK down the years.

From those who have been popular, cult heroes and household names, there have also been plenty you may have forgotten from over the years.

Here are a handful of the players who you may or may not have forgotten, and let us know some of the more obscure players you recall.

There have been plenty of faces through the doors at Stadium MK. Here are a few of the more obscure and perhaps forgotten of them

1. Players you may have forgotten played for MK Dons

There have been plenty of faces through the doors at Stadium MK. Here are a few of the more obscure and perhaps forgotten of them | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Signed from Metz in 2008/09, but made just 13 appearances for Robert Di Matteo's side. The Guadaloupe international returned to France, made a single appearance for Yeovil in 2012 but was sent off on his debut before being released.

2. Flavien Belson

Signed from Metz in 2008/09, but made just 13 appearances for Robert Di Matteo's side. The Guadaloupe international returned to France, made a single appearance for Yeovil in 2012 but was sent off on his debut before being released. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Coming through the ranks at Wolves, Gobern signed at Stadium MK in 2009. Joined by brother Oscar, on loan, Lewis made 19 outings for Paul Ince's side, before moving to Grimsby and Notts County, reuniting with Ince

3. Lewis Gobern

Coming through the ranks at Wolves, Gobern signed at Stadium MK in 2009. Joined by brother Oscar, on loan, Lewis made 19 outings for Paul Ince's side, before moving to Grimsby and Notts County, reuniting with Ince | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Sheffield Wednesday defender joined on loan in 2011 to make 14 appearances, scoring one goal. Still playing, Beevers has racked up nearly 600 career games, including a year in Australia, and now plies his trade at Bradford Park Avenue.

4. Mark Beevers

The Sheffield Wednesday defender joined on loan in 2011 to make 14 appearances, scoring one goal. Still playing, Beevers has racked up nearly 600 career games, including a year in Australia, and now plies his trade at Bradford Park Avenue. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice