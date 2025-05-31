The former Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Everton players you forgot played for MK Dons

From those who have been popular, cult heroes and household names, there have also been plenty you may have forgotten from over the years.
Here are a handful of the players who you may or may not have forgotten, and let us know some of the more obscure players you recall.
1. Players you may have forgotten played for MK Dons
There have been plenty of faces through the doors at Stadium MK. Here are a few of the more obscure and perhaps forgotten of them | Getty Images
2. Flavien Belson
Signed from Metz in 2008/09, but made just 13 appearances for Robert Di Matteo's side. The Guadaloupe international returned to France, made a single appearance for Yeovil in 2012 but was sent off on his debut before being released. | AFP via Getty Images
3. Lewis Gobern
Coming through the ranks at Wolves, Gobern signed at Stadium MK in 2009. Joined by brother Oscar, on loan, Lewis made 19 outings for Paul Ince's side, before moving to Grimsby and Notts County, reuniting with Ince | Getty Images
4. Mark Beevers
The Sheffield Wednesday defender joined on loan in 2011 to make 14 appearances, scoring one goal. Still playing, Beevers has racked up nearly 600 career games, including a year in Australia, and now plies his trade at Bradford Park Avenue. | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.