The former MK Dons loanee turned 'living legend' at Rangers

The full-back has become one of the Scottish giants' key figures since joining in 2015

James Tavernier

Former MK Dons loanee James Tavernier claimed all the plaudits as he led Rangers to their first Scottish League Cup triumph since 2011.

The 32-year-old, who has been at Rangers since 2015, skippered the blue side of Glasgow to victory over Aberdeen, with his 76th minute goal the difference between the sides. Remarkably, it was his 115th goal for the club - an astonishing feat coming from a right-back - and he lifted the trophy to mark the celebrations.

James Tavernier played seven games for MK Dons in 2012, on loan from Newcastle United

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tavernier's loan in Milton Keynes was a short-lived one. In January 2012, Dons were lamenting the recall of full-back Adam Smith by Tottenham and were searching for a replacement, landing on promising Newcastle prospect Tavernier.

In the days of short-term loan deals, Tavernier had already racked up 25 appearances that season for both Carlisle United and Sheffield Wednesday - both League One rivals of Dons - before he rocked up at Stadium MK. The defender though made only seven appearances before he was recalled by Magpies boss Alan Pardew. A few years later in 2018, brother Marcus would also join MK Dons on loan.

He joined Rangers in 2015 and quickly hit the ground running, helping them to promotion back to the Scottish Premiership. He earned the captain's armband when Steven Gerrard took over at Ibrox in 2018, and guided them to the title in 2020/21 - their first since 2011.