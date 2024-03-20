The game Stockport County have probably forgotten but MK Dons will remember forever

Celebrations at the full-time whistle after MK Dons secured promotion from League Two

MK Dons have not been to Edgeley Park in more than 14 years ahead of their trip this Saturday, but a game back in 2008 is one which is etched into the club's history.

It is probably fair to say the April game now 16 years ago is not one Hatters fans will even consider nowadays, and certainly will not rank as one of the most important in recent memory either. For Dons though, the day they secured promotion came in a very prestigious month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just three weeks earlier, Keith Andrews et al had lifted the Johnstone's Paint Trophy at Wembley, and had put themselves firmly into the frame to do the double. With two wins and two draws between the final and the trip to Greater Manchester, Dons could secure promotion at Stockport with two games to play.

It would require though beating League Two's in form side. Prior to kick-off, Jim Gannon's men were unbeaten in ten, winning nine and drawing one as they soared up the table and into promotion contention.

Despite taking the lead twice that day, Stockport would only be ahead for a total of two minutes. Liam Dickinson pounced when Danny Swailes made an uncharacteristic error on the half-hour mark, but top-scorer Mark Wright quickly restored parity at the other end.

Adam Proudlock then came off the bench for the Hatters to score with his first touch on 58 minutes, but Alan Navarro again would equalise a minute later as he followed up after seeing his initial effort saved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Needing a win to see them guaranteed promotion, captain Andrews looped an effort over keeper John Ruddy with 16 minutes to go to spark wild scenes in the away end as League One loomed.

Tempers flared at the final whistle though. Dons were accused by Gannon of arrogance and 'snide timewasting' while security and stewards tried to deny the players from MK1 from celebrating with the travelling support by forming a cordon across the edge of the 18-yard-box. Manager Paul Ince though showed them little regard, bursting through it, swiftly followed by his players.

Most of the sold-out away end stayed behind to celebrate amongst themselves, before surrounding the team bus afterwards to properly embrace their newly promoted team. Assistant manager Ray Mathias and goalkeeper coach Paul Heald were particularly boisterous with their celebrations before the bus departed back to Milton Keynes.

Advertisement

Advertisement