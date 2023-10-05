The games MK Dons should demand be replayed after dubious refereeing decisions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has kicked open a dangerous door which could have mind-bending connotations to the footballing world by suggesting a replay of his side’s game with Tottenham Hotspur based on a dodgy refereeing decision.

While the call from the officials both on the field and in the VAR booth continue to infuriate and frustrate fans up and down the country, referee blunders are far from a new experience in football and certainly are not restricted and limited to the Premier League.

MK Dons have had plenty of dubious refereeing decisions go agains them down the years and, based on the precedent set by Klopp’s call, should be calling for several replays of games which could have big implications for the club.

(And yes, we’re clearly poking fun here)

February 2009 - MK Dons 2-2 Leicester City

Max Gradel’s free-kick at Stadium MK in 2009 cruelly denied MK Dons deep into stoppage time, but what else did it rob them of

The now infamous ten minutes of stoppage time played when a mere fraction of that was put up by the officials almost certainly cost MK Dons promotion to the championship in 2009. Roberto di Matteo’s side were leading 2-1 heading into time added on, but referee Andy Penn the game kept on rolling until Max Gradel’s free-kick sailed past Willy Gueret to share the spoils and allow the Foxes to go on and win the League One title. Had justice prevailed, Dons would have claimed the three points, carried that momentum with them for the rest of the season and would have secured promotion automatically, rather than have to go through the play-offs, which they ultimately lost to Scunthorpe.

January 2012 - MK Dons 1-1 QPR

QPR’s Clint Hill handled the ball in the penalty area at Stadium MK, which obviously denied MK Dons going on to win the FA Cup in 2012

One of the club’s first big FA Cup clashes came in the third round of the 2011/12 season when they were drawn against Premier League side Queens Park Rangers. Not only were they denied a stonewall penalty in the first-half when Clint Hill practically caught the ball when blocking a cross, but Heidar Helguson was clearly offside when the ball was played through to him in the 89th minute to net the equaliser - though if Dons’ defence didn’t entirely lose the plot when they caught up with him, the result might still have been different. Anyway, Dons went out in the replay at Loftus Road, but rightfully should have faced Chelsea in the fourth round, who they would have obviously beaten to go on and win the FA Cup outright.

February 2015 - MK Dons 0-0 Bristol City

Former Bristol City defender Luke Ayling denied MK Dons the chance of going on to win the League One title in 2015 thanks to his unpunished handball

The top of the table clash between Dons and the Robins was described as a Championship game in League One at the aftermath. It really was a stunning game for the third tier, and an enthralling battle between two excellent sides vying for promotion. Karl Robinson was left with a little bitterness in his mouth though when Luke Ayling’s hand clearly obstructed the ball in the box and a penalty for the home side was cruelly denied. That penalty would have seen Dons go on to claim the League One title from City, and would have faired a lot better in the Championship than they did by finishing second.

May 2011- MK Dons 3-2 Peterborough United

Referee Jon Moss could have done with a few replays of the incident he sent off Stephen Gleeson for in 2011

