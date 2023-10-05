The games MK Dons should demand be replayed after dubious refereeing decisions
We take a look back at some of the more controversial calls made against MK Dons down the years
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has kicked open a dangerous door which could have mind-bending connotations to the footballing world by suggesting a replay of his side’s game with Tottenham Hotspur based on a dodgy refereeing decision.
While the call from the officials both on the field and in the VAR booth continue to infuriate and frustrate fans up and down the country, referee blunders are far from a new experience in football and certainly are not restricted and limited to the Premier League.
MK Dons have had plenty of dubious refereeing decisions go agains them down the years and, based on the precedent set by Klopp’s call, should be calling for several replays of games which could have big implications for the club.
(And yes, we’re clearly poking fun here)
February 2009 - MK Dons 2-2 Leicester City
The now infamous ten minutes of stoppage time played when a mere fraction of that was put up by the officials almost certainly cost MK Dons promotion to the championship in 2009. Roberto di Matteo’s side were leading 2-1 heading into time added on, but referee Andy Penn the game kept on rolling until Max Gradel’s free-kick sailed past Willy Gueret to share the spoils and allow the Foxes to go on and win the League One title. Had justice prevailed, Dons would have claimed the three points, carried that momentum with them for the rest of the season and would have secured promotion automatically, rather than have to go through the play-offs, which they ultimately lost to Scunthorpe.
January 2012 - MK Dons 1-1 QPR
One of the club’s first big FA Cup clashes came in the third round of the 2011/12 season when they were drawn against Premier League side Queens Park Rangers. Not only were they denied a stonewall penalty in the first-half when Clint Hill practically caught the ball when blocking a cross, but Heidar Helguson was clearly offside when the ball was played through to him in the 89th minute to net the equaliser - though if Dons’ defence didn’t entirely lose the plot when they caught up with him, the result might still have been different. Anyway, Dons went out in the replay at Loftus Road, but rightfully should have faced Chelsea in the fourth round, who they would have obviously beaten to go on and win the FA Cup outright.
February 2015 - MK Dons 0-0 Bristol City
The top of the table clash between Dons and the Robins was described as a Championship game in League One at the aftermath. It really was a stunning game for the third tier, and an enthralling battle between two excellent sides vying for promotion. Karl Robinson was left with a little bitterness in his mouth though when Luke Ayling’s hand clearly obstructed the ball in the box and a penalty for the home side was cruelly denied. That penalty would have seen Dons go on to claim the League One title from City, and would have faired a lot better in the Championship than they did by finishing second.
May 2011- MK Dons 3-2 Peterborough United
Probably the most shocking of the lot, refere Jon Moss is remembered by both sets of supporters for his decision with 10 minutes to go in the first-leg of the play-offs at Stadium MK. Stephen Gleeson, chasing down Mark Little as he was through on goal, made no contact as the Posh man tripped over his own legs outside the box. Referee Moss though would not only send Gleeson off for his heinous involvement, but felt so outraged he awarded a penalty too. Grant McCann converted to pull it back to 3-2 heading into London Road. Admittedly, while this decision was the most egregious of the lot, Dons’ spectacular crumble in the second-leg probably means replaying this one might not alter the course of time all that much.