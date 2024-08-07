Eleven in and four out so far in the transfer window - here are all the movers and shakers at Stadium MKEleven in and four out so far in the transfer window - here are all the movers and shakers at Stadium MK
The ins and outs at MK Dons during the summer transfer window

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 16th Jul 2024, 15:43 GMT
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 10:19 GMT

It has been a busy period so far for MK Dons

With 12 ins and five outs so far this summer, it has been a busy transfer window for Mike Williamson at MK Dons.

Here are the latest transfers in and players to have departed Stadium MK

Free transfer - Stockport County

1. IN: Connor Lemonheigh-Evans - Midfielder

Free transfer - Stockport County | Jane Russell

Free transfer - Crewe Alexandra

2. IN: Luke Offord - Defender

Free transfer - Crewe Alexandra | Jane Russell

Free transfer - Chesterfield

3. IN: Laurence Maguire - Defender

Free transfer - Chesterfield | Jane Russell

Undisclosed fee - Accrington Stanley

4. IN: Tommy Leigh - Midfielder

Undisclosed fee - Accrington Stanley | Jane Russell

