The key details MK Dons fans need ahead of the FA Cup first round draw

MK Dons will need to be on the lookout for ball #29 tonight (Monday) in the FA Cup first round draw.

Always an exciting time in the football calendar, 32 non-league sides will be vying for big clashes against some of the 48 EFL sides from League One and League Two coming into the competition for the first time this season.

And speaking of first times: Merthyr Town, Farnborough and Needham Market are in the first round draw for the first time.

Last season, Dons were knocked out at the first round stage, losing out to a 120th minute penalty away at Stevenage in the first round replay when Liam Manning’s side were reduced to nine men after sendings off for Josh Martin and Harry Darling.

Winners of first round ties will receive £41,000 in prize money.

The draw will take place from around 7p.15m tonight on BBC 2.

The full draw numbers are: 1. Accrington Stanley, 2. AFC Wimbledon, 3. Barnsley, 4. Barrow AFC, 5. Bolton Wanderers, 6. Bradford City, 7. Bristol Rovers8. Burton Albion, 9. Cambridge United, 10. Carlisle United, 11. Charlton Athletic, 12. Cheltenham Town, 13. Colchester United, 14. Crawley Town, 15. Crewe Alexandra, 16. Derby County, 17. Doncaster Rovers, 18. Exeter City, 19. Fleetwood Town, 20. Forest Green Rovers, 21. Gillingham, 22. Grimsby Town, 23. Harrogate Town, 24. Hartlepool United, 25. Ipswich Town, 26. Leyton Orient, 27. Lincoln City, 28. Mansfield Town, 29. Milton Keynes Dons, 30. Morecambe, 31. Newport County AFC, 32. Northampton Town, 33. Oxford United, 34. Peterborough United, 35. Plymouth Argyle, 36. Port Vale,37. Portsmouth, 38. Rochdale AFC, 39. Salford City, 40. Sheffield Wednesday, 41. Shrewsbury Town, 42. Stevenage, 43. Stockport County, 44. Sutton United, 45. Swindon Town, 46. Tranmere Rovers, 47. Walsall, 48. Wycombe Wanderers, 49. Oldham Athletic AFC or Chester, 50. Kidderminster Harriers or AFC Fylde, 51. King’s Lynn Town, 52. York City, 53. South Shields, 54. Solihull Moors. 55.Curzon Ashton; 56. Blyth Spartans or Wrexham; 57. Altrincham or Gateshead; 58. Chesterfield; 59. Alvechurch; 60. Buxton, 61. Coalville Town, 62. FC Halifax Town, 63. Bromley or Hereford, 64. Torquay United or Hampton & Richmond Borough, 65. Yeovil Town or Taunton Town, 66. Maidenhead United, 67.Eastleigh, 68. Ebbsfleet United, 69. Woking, 70. Dagenham & Redbridge, 71. Hendon or Chippenham Town, 72. Havant & Waterlooville or Weymouth, 73. Oxford City, 74. Bracknell Town, 75. Boreham Wood, 76. Barnet, 77. Needham Market, 78. Chelmsford City, 79. Merthyr Town, 80. Farnborough.