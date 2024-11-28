The MK Dons players out of contract at the end of the season

As many as 12 players are understood to be out of contract come the end of the season, with many of them on the fringes of the first-team as we approach the January transfer window.
Here are the names who could end up leaving the club when their contracts expire.
1. Nathan Harness
Has made only three outings in cup competitions this season, before he was sent on loan to Wealdstone | Jane Russell
2. Craig MacGillivray
Frozen out by Mike Williamson but back in the fold under Scott Lindsey, MacGillivray has made two cup outings this season | Jane Russell
3. Dean Lewington
The club legend has dropped from guaranteed pick to defensive option on the bench in the last couple of years | Jane Russell
4. Jack Tucker
The centre-back has fallen down the pecking order this season as he enters his third season at the club | Jane Russell
