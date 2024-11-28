The MK Dons players out of contract at the end of the season

The players in the last year of their contract at MK DonsThe players in the last year of their contract at MK Dons
By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 28th Nov 2024, 15:14 BST
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 11:07 BST

Several top names in the MK Dons squad could walk away for free in the summer when their contracts come to an end.

As many as 12 players are understood to be out of contract come the end of the season, with many of them on the fringes of the first-team as we approach the January transfer window.

Here are the names who could end up leaving the club when their contracts expire.

Has made only three outings in cup competitions this season, before he was sent on loan to Wealdstone

1. Nathan Harness

Has made only three outings in cup competitions this season, before he was sent on loan to Wealdstone | Jane Russell

Frozen out by Mike Williamson but back in the fold under Scott Lindsey, MacGillivray has made two cup outings this season

2. Craig MacGillivray

Frozen out by Mike Williamson but back in the fold under Scott Lindsey, MacGillivray has made two cup outings this season | Jane Russell

The club legend has dropped from guaranteed pick to defensive option on the bench in the last couple of years

3. Dean Lewington

The club legend has dropped from guaranteed pick to defensive option on the bench in the last couple of years | Jane Russell

The centre-back has fallen down the pecking order this season as he enters his third season at the club

4. Jack Tucker

The centre-back has fallen down the pecking order this season as he enters his third season at the club | Jane Russell

