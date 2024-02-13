"The occasion will play a part": Williamson on Dons' reunion with former head coach

Mike Williamson and Graham Alexander

There might be a little bit of extra spice at Valley Parade this evening when MK Dons will take on former boss Graham Alexander and Bradford City.

Alexander was in charge for just 142 days at Stadium MK before getting sacked in October with the club in 17th place in League Two, taking over in Yorkshire just a few weeks later, but only after Mike Williamson won his first home game with a 4-1 win over the Bantams.

Andy Cook missed a penalty before scoring Bradford's winner against Wrexham on Saturday - his 14th goal of the season - and will provide a big threat, according to the Dons head coach, while he also predicts the Valley Parade surface will play a big part in the game, as well as a little extra with Alexander's recent history.

"The pitch will play a part, the occasion will play a part as well," Williamson said. "They're a different animal and prospect compared to when we first played them.

"Cookie up front is just a monster, will run through brick walls. They've got athleticism, good players, a really strong front three. It will be tough, and we'll need to understand what we're up against, what we need to match and focus on how we're doing to hurt them."

With the trip to Bradford the second in a five-game fortnight, Williamson confirmed he may have to make changes along the way but will try and name as strong a team as he can for all the forthcoming fixtures.

He said: "I always think about the next game, and how we can put out our strongest team to win, but you look at the next few fixtures and what we believe will threaten the opposition, what ingredients will be best for who we're facing. The dynamics of the games will all be different too.