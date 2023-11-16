The once Dons defender now an assistant manager in Rotherham

The Spanish defender, who also played for Charlton Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday, remains in football up in Yorkshire

Miguel Llera made 38 appearances for MK Dons in 08/09

The ninth level of English football in south Yorkshire might not be the place you would expect to bump into a former MK Dons defender.

Miguel Angel Llera was a regular at Stadium MK during his lone season in Milton Keynes 2008/09. Joining Roberto Di Matteo's side after struggling to secure regular football in his native Spain, Llera was a part of the team which nearly secured back-to-back promotions, but ultimately Dons came up short in the play-offs. He made 38 appearances for Dons, scoring goals against Carlisle and Brighton.

Two years at Charlton Athletic followed, before eventually landing at Hillsborough with Sheffield Wednesday. His time in Yorkshire was a successful one, and saw him land a coaching role at S6 in the academy in 2014.

Taking on scouting jobs for the Owls too, Llera also took up a position as assistant manager for Sheffield FC - the world's oldest football club.

Miguel Llera is now a regular on the touchlines

He would go on to work with Chesterfield and Walsall, where he became the academy manager at the Bescot Stadium, before returning to Yorkshire and joining the Northern Counties East Football League, initially with Retford United in the summer.