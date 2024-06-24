"The opposition fans started clapping": Aneke on his Posh rocket

The former MK Dons striker appeared on the Bread & Butter Podcast

When MK Dons fans think about Chuks Aneke, his thunderbolt goal against Peterborough United is one of the first things they will remember, and the striker himself is no different.

The Charlton Athletic frontman scored 33 goals in 94 games at Stadium MK after signing from Belgian side Zulte Waregem in 2016.

Recovering from injury, the Arsenal academy product was brought to Milton Keynes by Karl Robinson, but the manager was sacked before Aneke could get on the pitch.

Coming through his rehab, Aneke made his Dons debut in November 2016, but he had to wait for his first goals for a couple of months, knocking in a couple in the wild 5-3 win over Northampton Town in January ‘17.

And in the very next game, he fired himself into Dons folklore with one of the best goals ever scored for the club.

Fed the ball by Ed Upson, Aneke, around 30 yards out, swapped passes with defender Paul Downing - who had already provided an assist for Harvey Barnes earlier in the game - before unleashing an unstoppable volley to make it 3-0 at London Road. Robbie Neilson’s side would go on to win the game 4-0 with Aneke getting a second later on.

Speaking on the Bread & Butter Podcast, Aneke was asked about his favourite goal, and he cited his incredible strike as top of the list.

“It was a 1-2, I was on the edge of the box and then I just banged it,” he said. “And when I say I banged it, oh my god, I BANGED it so hard! When you hit it like this, it can go anywhere but this time it flew straight into the top bins!

“I knew it was hard because the opposition fans started clapping.”

He also cited Dons’ relegation from League One to League Two as the lowest moment in his career.

He continued: “I got relegated, it’s one of the worst feelings. Money goes down, for one, but career prospects go down as well. It is so final. We’re athletes, we’re winners, we want to win so when you get relegated, you feel like a loser. I was part of that losing environment. That was difficult, the fans were on us, and it was difficult.

“But the next season, I scored 17 goals there, and I went up to the Championship the following years. I was trying to get to the Championship, but instead of going up I went down. But I was scoring in League Two, and people were still umming and ahhing about me.