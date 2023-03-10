The pressure is on Dons to beat Cambridge United, Jackson admits

Mark Jackson admitted the pressure is on for MK Dons to start picking up points to begin the rescue mission to secure their League One status.

Taking on three relegation rivals in a row in the next few weeks, Dons could go a way to improving their current situation - four points from safety with 11 games to go.

With all being huge six-pointers, Jackson says there is no hiding away from the magnitude of the task at hand, beginning this Saturday with the home game against Cambridge United.

“We know the pressure that's on us, we know what's at stake,” he said. “It's a game of football where three points are up for grabs, that's what we have to focus on.

“There's no getting away from the build-up of the game, but we must control ourselves, be clear on how we want to play and how we get the players to execute that.”

U’s boss Mark Bonner said his side must be on the front foot at Stadium MK as they look to secure their first win in Milton Keynes, and Jackson says his side must have the same mentality if they are to get the advantage over their rivals, adding: “They're in the same boat as us, so we know these next games are really important. Teams around us will be feeling exactly the same as us.

“I watched them against Morecambe on Tuesday - they're in a team in the same position as us, and play a formation where we believe we can deal with their threats, and exploit where we feel they have weakness. But they're a team fighting for their lives.

“They'll be rolling their sleeves up, they'll be aggressive, front-foot, scrapping for every ball and looking to win the game - as will we.

“When you're in this position, there are no easy games. I expect a physical game, but ultimately we have to put our style on the opposition where we want to control it.

