"The season starts now": Lindsey on kicking off at MK Dons

The new head coach is not concerned about what happened at MK Dons before he took over

Away form is something which has plagued MK Dons in 2024, but Scott Lindsey is not concerned by that as he heads into back-to-back road trips with his new club.

The ex-Crawley man leads his charges to Hayes Lane on Saturday for the first ever meeting of MK Dons and Bromley, before a quick turnaround sees them heading to Yorkshire on Tuesday night to face Harrogate.

Dons lost 14 of 23 away games under Mike Williamson, and have only scored one goal in their last road games this season, but those statistics do not both the new man in charge, who feels with his introduction: “The season starts now.”

“It’s a fresh start,” he continued. “Away form isn't a problem because I've not played a game with this club yet. But the season starts now.

“What's in the past is gone. We're focusing all our efforts on winning the game tomorrow. The players are really focused, they seem in good spirits. We had a really good meeting where we went through some bits and pieces, we've had some set piece meetings and we've had two good training sessions. The boys seem on it.”

Midfielder Liam Kelly, who played under Lindsey at Crawley Town last season, believes under the new coach’s watch, Dons will be harder to beat when it comes to playing away from Stadium MK.

He said: “Away performances, with the way we play, is massive. At home with the pitch and stadium, we can dominate games, and we've shown that this season.

“But we have to be more solid away, not as open, but under the new gaffer I think we'll see that and I think we'll certainly be winning more, and at least picking up points.”