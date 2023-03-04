“The supporters deserve better than that”: Jackson on Dons’ defeat to Port Vale

MK Dons need wins, and need wins fast if they are to remain in League One, with Mark Jackson admitting time is running out.

The 1-0 defeat to Port Vale on Saturday was one of the more dismal performances of the season, mustering just one shot on target - a tame Dawson Devoy floater to keeper Aidan Stone - as they trailed to Aaron Donnelly’s 23rd minute goal.

Jamie Cumming made two excellent saves to keep his side in it, but as they slumped to another defeat - their fourth in five matches.

“We have to start winning, there's no hiding. The supporters deserve better than that,” said Jackson afterwards.

“I said it after the Ipswich game, and though we got the equaliser against Lincoln, we didn’t do that today. We’ve not caused them enough threat, or caused them enough problems attacking, and we conceded a sloppy goal from a set-play.

“There's an apprehension with some players, that's not new or some players but it is with others, and we have to find a way of dealing with that.

“There's a nervousness about where we are. When a team get momentum on us, it takes us a while to get that back, and it knocks the stuffing out of us. We have to be stronger starting games.”

He continued: “It was a really tough game, in difficult conditions against a difficult team. We're disappointed obviously with the position we're in. We know we have to get results and we have to get them quickly.

“Today wasn't good enough collectively. We've got the fix it and put it right. We'll be doing everything we can to ensure we can turn this around and we achieve our goal by winning games.

“We have to learn how to start games better rather than going behind and coming together. We didn't show anywhere near our potential today, no-where near it. We have to do that as a group.

