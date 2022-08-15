The talking points after MK Dons’ defeat to Ipswich Town

After tasting their third league defeat in a row on Saturday, which saw them drop to the foot of League One, MK Dons and their supporters are left with a lot of food for thought.

The 3-0 loss to Ipswich Town was the joint-biggest defeat in Liam Manning’s tenure and raised a lot of questions about the expectations and potential of the current team.

Here are some of the talking points:

The worst start to a season

Losing three in a row to start off the campaign, it is Dons’ worst start to a season in their history. In 2005/06, Dons had to wait until the end of September before winning their first game, but had only lost four times in their first 11 games. After what has been a tough start in terms of the opposition faced, in in particular promotion favourites Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town, Dons have two fixtures up next they will be looking at as winnable games against Port Vale and Accrington Stanley, both at Stadium MK.

Switching formations at half-time

Henry Lawrence came on at half-time at Ipswich to allow Dons to change formation to their more recognised back three

While Dons were completely out of sorts all over the Portman Road pitch, but particularly in the first half when Ipswich targeted Dean Lewington’s flank. It prompted Manning to switch from a back four to their more recognised formation from last season, playing three-at-the-back with two wing-backs.

“I was pleased with how we started the second half,” said Manning on the switch. “We showed more aggression. But the thinking was the area we were getting hurt in the first half in the space out wide. It gave us an extra player out wide, especially out of possession.”

Players close to returning

With six recognised first-teamers missing from the game in Suffolk, Manning hinted at returns, as well as new additions in the next few weeks. Daniel Harvie is close to making his comeback, having returned to running on the grass a few weeks ago. But with the home game against Port Vale on Tuesday night, there might not be any returning faces in time.

Manning confirmed: “We'll have bodies returning in the next few weeks, and we'll be looking to add as well. Some of the guys have an opportunity to stake a claim to stay in the team. It won't change massively in the week, we might have one or two different bodies, but there is still so much football to play.”

A lot of pressure on Dennis

Striker Matt Dennis is expected to lead the line in his first season in the EFL after injuries to Mo Eisa and Will Grigg

Matt Dennis had not played in the EFL until he made his move to MK Dons, and now he’s expected to lead the line. With injuries to Will Grigg and Mo Eisa, Dennis has been lively but is yet to score... but he’s not the only one, with Dons yet to net in League One. He had a terrific opportunity at Portman Road though with a header which he put over with the game at 1-0.