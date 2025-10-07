The wholesale changes MK Dons could make when they face Reading in the Vertu Trophy

Taking on the League One side, Paul Warne is set to give minutes to his second string, just as he did in the opening group game against West Ham U21s last month.

Competition rules mean he must field at least five first-team regulars, and after a few returned recently after spells out, the head coach is likely to give them game time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium this evening.

Several members of the development squad too are expected to play a part.

“Sometimes the cups are a welcome distraction, whether you’re doing well in the league or not,” said first-team coach Darren Potter ahead of the game. “It won’t be the strongest teams from either side, but it will be a game we’re looking forward to and hopefully we’ll come out winners.

“It’s always important to look ahead and to plan and prepare, and we’ve done it with this game. Our full squad is not as strong as we’d have liked at the moment (with injuries) so there will be more younger faces involved.

“We go into every game looking to win it, and this game will be no different. Fingers crossed we can get some points on the board in this competition.”

Here’s how we think they could take to the field in Berkshire.