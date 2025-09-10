The worrying trend MK Dons must address quickly

The worrying trend is there for MK Dons

For a few weeks now, MK Dons have suffered a recurring problem and certainly in the last two games, it has cost them.

Paul Warne’s side turned poor performances in the first-half against both Walsall and Grimsby Town. While Walsall’s goal came early in the second-half at Stadium MK, Dons were the better for the majority after the break, but against Grimsby, the damage was done courtesy of three goals for the Mariners, wrapped up with a Jon Mellish red card to further stack the odds against Dons.

Not necessarily slow out of the blocks, Dons have not hit their stride in the first-half of games arguably in the last four games, in fact since they conceded their first goal of the season away at Crawley Town. They have certainly trailed in every game since, but being as off-colour as they were in the last two home games is a trend Warne is keen to buck.

“It’s an issue, and I won’t make a drama of it, but the first-half performances in the last two games are no-where near what we expect,” said the head coach. “If that’s down to the opposition coming here and having a go, if that’s us turning up arrogant, if it’s us being under-motivated or nervous, we have to get to the cause of it because it will hinder us if we keep giving up 45 minutes.”

Speaking about the first-half against Grimsby, Warne said he did not doubt the players’ endeavour, adding: “They’ve got character and a want to win, they could’ve given up second-half and that wasn’t the case, look at the amount of work Gilbs (Alex Gilbey) and Kells (Liam Kelly) put in in the middle of the park. Those things please me.

“You still learn things about them, and one of the things I learnt today was that 4-4-2 on our pitch was a dream too far I think. There are also certain things they have to be better at.”