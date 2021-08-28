Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman pointed the finger at MK Dons’ “theatrics” as they saw out their 2-0 win at Stadium MK on Saturday

Goals from Mo Eisa and Matt O’Riley secured the three points for Liam Manning’s men, but Coleman pointed the finger at what he believed to be time-wasting tactics and ‘theatrics’ as they saw out the game.

“I'm disappointed with the theatrics - it was like they were the Royal Shakespeare Company,” he said afterwards. “People rolling over and doing four spins to get people booked. I don't like seeing that. But the amount of times an MK Dons player went down was embarrassing.

“But I'm clutching at straws if I'm blaming that. MK created three chances and scored two.

“It's disappointing we've not got a shot on target today. That’s not normally like us, but it has happened and we have to be better. They're a good side, MK.”

On the game, Coleman added: “I don't think either side were good, to be fair. There was nothing in the game. We had a glorious chance to go 1-0 up after 16 minutes. They hadn't laid a glove on us until that point, and barely laid a glove on us until half time when they scored.

“It was good play from Mo Eisa, but our defensive plan worked to a T - it was a classic away performance but you cannot concede in the last minute. It was sloppy really.