“Their position is a bit false”: Exeter boss ahead of Dons clash

Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell said his side need to be wary of MK Dons after their recent upturn in performances.

While Mark Jackson’s side were cruelly beaten on Tuesday night by a late Shrewsbury goal, they have climbed out of League One’s bottom four and will be looking to stay out by picking up points against the travelling Grecians on Saturday at Stadium MK.

Caldwell, who took over Exeter in late October, said he is plenty familiar with a couple of MK Dons players and feels the side are still out of position this season.

He said: “They have Will Grigg who I know really well having signed him for Wigan and he was on fire (for the want of a better phrase), and I know Zak Jules from Chesterfield. They play a really expansive game and their positon in the table is a bit false so we have to prepare for a really difficult game.

“I watched them on Tuesday night when our game was postponed and they were very unlucky to lose the game, so we have to be ready like we are every week for a challenge.”

“The big thing will be a difference in formation - they've been playing five at the back but recently have switched to a four. We'll be looking in detail about their personnel so we'll be clear on what formation they'll be looking to play.”

Cheick Diabate, who scored the only goal of the game in the reverse fixture at St James Park in September, added: “Being near the bottom of the table doesn’t mean anything and anyone can beat anyone in this league. We need to go out there and play our game, we can’t be complacent. We just need to focus on getting the three points.