Liam Manning condemned the racist abuse suffered by one of the MK Dons players during the win over Walsall on Tuesday night.

A report, made by a steward at the Poundland Bescot Stadium, is currently being investigated by West Midlands Police, working alongside both clubs too.

“It’s hugely disappointing to hear about,” he said. “First and foremost, we don’t condone that in any walk of life. We are leaving it to the authorities to look into it and do their investigation and hopefully the people who are responsible and found.

“We will gather around the player, look after him and support as and when. There is just no place for it.