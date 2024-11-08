"There's no doom and gloom here": Lindsey on Dons' morale ahead of Swindon clash

Scott Lindsey looks ahead to tomorrow’s game between MK Dons and Swindon Town

The mood around Stadium MK remains positive ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Swindon Town.

Despite losing to rivals AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup last Sunday, Scott Lindsey was eager to remind everyone that MK Dons have won three in a row in League Two, catapulting them to the brink of the play-offs - 11 places better off than when he took over in September.

And with a return to league action this Saturday against Swindon Town, who sit 22nd, Lindsey said the mood is good in his squad.

“To have a good week of training was really positive,” he said. “We've gone from 19th to eighth, we've won four out of seven and only lost once in the league - we should remind ourselves we've done really well. We're in a good place, and we had to remind the players of that. There's no doom and gloom here, it's all positive.

“You can never dwell on poor results and performances. We debriefed it, but we had to draw a line under it very quickly. We were all disappointed, the boys added to the meeting about it, and it was good to get it out of the way to quickly move on.”

Lindsey spent two spells at the County Ground, and was manager of Swindon Town for six months in 2022/23, but was quick to brush past his history with them and focus on Ian Holloway’s version of the Robins who will turn up on Saturday.

He said: “Nearly every club you play against you know someone there, or you've had a link to it. It just so happens I managed Swindon a few years ago. It doesn't matter now though, I'll just be doing my job as best I can and hopefully we get the win.

“They've got a new manager (Ian Holloway), he'll have gone in there and given them a lift. He's an experienced manager, he's won their first two games, so there will be a feel-good factor around their building.

“It looks like they are changing shape with their new manager, so we probably won't know until they announce their team and when they line-up. But we'll make sure we're prepared for different scenarios. Predominantly they've played with a back five, but since the new manager has come in they've changed to a back four. We have to prepare for everything.”

While away wins have picked up under Lindsey, the head coach has only won once in the league at Stadium MK since taking over. With three games at MK1 this coming week, he said he is eager to start building momentum on home soil.

Lindsey added: “We want to win in front of our fans at home - this is our ground. We want it to be a difficult place for the opposition to come. We've dropped too many point here for me.

“We lost to Port Vale, dropped points to Tranmere which we shouldn't have, and just about limped over the line against Accrington.

“We want to give a really good performance and most importantly, we want to win the game and have the supporters celebrating at the end.”