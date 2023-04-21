Fleetwood boss Scott Brown wants his side to be prepared for everything in their final three games this season, starting with MK Dons on Saturday.

The Cod Army face Bolton Wanderers and Ipswich Town in their two remaining fixtures after tomorrow, and know their performances in those games can have a big impact on how the season pans out for everyone.

In taking on Dons, fighting to avoid relegation, Brown believes his side must be alert to the threats Mark Jackson’s side have all over the pitch, and must match Dons in key areas to get on top.

“This game will be huge for them as they’re still fighting for their safety,” said Brown. “They brought a new manager in and we’ve been watching his side for a couple of weeks now – they play some fantastic football. The side are able to chop and change positions, and will want to dictate the game, but so will we.

“It’s important for us that we start well and focus on us as much as we can. We will take things one game at a time; the MK game is huge and we will deal with the last two games after the fact. We want to finish the season in good form, not thinking we are safe and lose the next three games because that’s not for me or our lads in there.

“Every team we are playing in the next three games have something to play for, so we need to make sure we are on the front foot and ready for whatever is about to come.

