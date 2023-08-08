“They were more clinical than us”: Alexander reacts to Dons’ Carabao Cup exit

Graham Alexander admitted the difference between MK Dons and League One opponents Wycombe Wanderers came down to precision in both boxes on Tuesday night.

Two late goals for the Chairboys ensured Matt Bloomfield’s side put their names in the hat for Wednesday’s second round draw of the Carabao Cup, winning as they did 2-0 at Stadium MK thanks to goals from Brandan Hanlan and Chris Forino.

Read More Late Wycombe goals dump Dons out of the Carabao Cup

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Dons twice hit the bar and kept Max Stryjek busy all night with efforts from Mo Eisa, Jonathan Leko, Alex Gilbey and Warren O’Hora, though they were unable to find the net.

Despite giving their Buckinghamshire neighbours a run for their money though, Alexander said the difference came down to taking those chances.

“It came down to both boxes in the end,” he said. “They were more clinical than us, we had the opportunities to score. That's the reality - they're a league one club, we're not.

“I thought we went into the game with the ambition of winning it, and on the night we could have done. But we don't want to be that unlucky club that doesn't take what we should from games. I felt we did enough to not get beaten, but you have to be clinical at both ends.

“I can't fault the players and their commitment to the game. These are signs we're progressing. It would have been easy to go under conceding twice late on. But we just needed one to maybe make Wycombe a bit more nervous.