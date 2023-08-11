“They won’t play like Barrow”: Tranmere boss on facing MK Dons

Tranmere Rovers boss Ian Dawes is expecting a different type of challenge when his side visit Stadium MK on Saturday.

Rovers were beaten 2-1 at home by Barrow in their opening League Two fixture last weekend, but bounced back with a penalty shoot-out win over Barnsley at Oakwell in the Carabao Cup.

After their opening day defeat, Dawes warned his side to expect a different kind of encounter against Graham Alexander’s side, despite similarities in the way they set up.

“Every game is a challenge,” he said. “The style of play of the teams now is so different, everyone’s style is different.

“MK Dons play a back three like Barrow did, but they won’t play it in the same style as Barrow did, the way Barrow sit deep and try and counter, it’s going to look completely different.

“The spaces are in different places, they’ll be up and at them a bit more like Graham Alexander’s teams are, credit to them.