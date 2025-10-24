"They're a different beast": Bromley boss sees Dons as favourites ahead of clash

The Bromley manager spoke ahead of Saturday’s game with MK Dons

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bromley boss Andy Woodman admitted his side will find it tough against MK Dons this Saturday when the sides lock horns in south London.

Paul Warne’s side head to the CopperJax Stadium off the back of four wins in a row and keen to make it five to cement themselves in the automatic promotion places, while the Ravens are sat 13th in the standings with just one win in their last nine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season, Bromley picked up four points from six against Dons in their first two encounters against them. But after a big summer of recruiting and rebuilding, Woodman said Dons are an entirely different proposition this time around, and his side go into Saturday’s game as the big underdogs.

“Last year’s results mean nothing, which I hate to say,” he said. “They are a different animal, a different beast compared to last season. They have spent a fortune compared to us, and let’s be honest - they are the favourites for this game. They should be, they have riches and players we cannot even cope with in that respect.

“But we will be at it on Saturday and we will make sure we’ll do everything we can to get a result for this club. When we’re the underdogs, when our backs are against the wall, we dig in deep and let’s hope that works for us again.”

Beaten 2-1 last time out away at Cambridge United, Woodman admitted he could have substituted all 11 of his players at half-time after their performance at the Abbey Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after some home truths when the side returned on Monday, he feels his squad are in a better place for this Saturday’s clash with Dons.

He said: “We don’t shy away from situations, we came back in on Monday and discussed the game at the weekend, what is expected and what is not expected.

“We’ve been at it all week, but that doesn’t guarantee a result at the weekend, it doesn’t guarantee anything. But I can guarantee the players are giving me everything, and that’s what you have to sometimes accept.”