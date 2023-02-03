“They’re trying to make me like them”: Akinfenwa on Dons signing Wycombe pair

Adebayo Akinfenwa admitted his loyalties are being split after MK Dons signed two of his former Wycombe Wanderers team-mates during the January trasfer window.

The retired striker has had a notoriously prickly relationship with Dons supporters, having played for Northampton Town and AFC Wimbledon before seeing out his career with the Chairboys last season.

The 40-year-old, who once called Dons skipper Dean Lewington the ‘biggest traitor in football’ for choosing to remain with Wimbledon after their move to Milton Keynes, clashed with Dons supporters last season during their 1-0 win over Wycombe at Adams Park when he stopped the game for an offensive chant aimed in his direction.

But in the last few days of the January transfer window, Dons landed both Sullay Kaikai and Anthony Stewart - two players who were a part of the Wycombe squad alongside Akinfenwa.

Adebayo Akinfenwa’s response to Anthony Stewart’s move to MK Dons on Instagram