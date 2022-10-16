Things can quickly change with a positive result, says Dons striker Grigg

Will Grigg feels MK Dons are a small run of games away from turning things around this season.

Slumping to their fourth defeat in a row on Saturday, going down 4-1 to league leaders Plymouth, has Dons still firmly in the relegation zone, four points from safety - though there are still 33 games remaining this season.

Grigg highlighted the recent run put together by Bristol Rovers - who began life in the relegation zone last Saturday morning but picked up three wins in a week to climb to 11th - and said Dons just need a result to boost their confidence.

“We’re looking at every game as it comes,” he said. “Bristol Rovers have now won three in a row - in League One you can win game after game, go on a run and get out of trouble. That’s what we have to try and do, get a win and move on from there.”

Despite the improved performance on Saturday compared to their 1-0 defeat to Rovers, there were more voices of discontent in the Cowshed at full-time.

But Grigg has called for unity, saying: “The harsh reality of it is we're in a scrap and there are some big characters in that dressing room who have to rally everyone. It's tough at the moment, but we'll need everyone, fans included, to turn it around.

“When that goal went in, the atmosphere was probably the best it has been in here for a few weeks. The fans can sometimes suck the ball into the goal. When the boys are lacking confidence, they can give it us.

