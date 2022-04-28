Third is a great achievement but Manning wants more for Dons

Liam Manning said MK Dons are still under pressure to win at the weekend. No matter what happens, Dons will finish League One in third at the very least but could still win the division.

Finishing third in League One is no mean feat but Liam Manning wants even more for his MK Dons side as they head into the final match of the season.

Finishing top of the league is not wholly out of the question but will need Rotherham to drop points and Wigan to lose heavily, while second place is not out of the question.

While Manning wants to see his side secure automatic promotion on Saturday, he admitted finishing third is still a fantastic achievement for his side.

“When you see how well we've performed, the results we've picked up you are constantly striving for more,” he said.

“If you're able to step back and look, where the team is now compared to last season, the points we've picked up and the turnover of the squad in January, the bigger picture is something we should be proud of.

“But we're not content, we're not happy, and we're always looking to get better. We've done a great job, but we want to finish on a high.”

With third place assured at the very least, the pressure is on the teams above Dons to secure their automatic promotion spots. Manning though said they cannot go into the game with Plymouth thinking the pressure is off with a spot in the top two still in the offing.

He said: “The pressure is still on us winning. For every game, you have to prepare the same way, go through the same details - nothing changes because of what we're playing for.

“There is an element of a free hit for us - we have to win but finishing third is also remarkable for the group.

“But we're a hungry group and we always want more.”