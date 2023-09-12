Thomas volley secures win for Ipswich over Dons Women

Watch more videos on Shots!

A late Natasha Thomas strike ensured MK Dons Women suffered their first defeat of the season to Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Thomas came off the bench to volley home Sophie Peskett’s 89th minute cross at Stadium MK in a game with very little to separate the sides.

Charlie Bill’s side set out their to try and hit Ipswich on the counter, and they almost did only for Mollie Coupar, Emily Wilson and Laura Mitchell to fire wide of the target.

Dons keeper Chloe Sansom was called into action throughout the first-half as Ipswich searched for the opener and made a fine stop to deny Maisy Barker. Peskett was the key outlet for the visitors but her cross could not be directed by Ruby Doe as yet another chance went begging.

But it was Dons who should have gone in ahead at the break though, but Gemma Biggadike’s header fell just over the bar.

The home side had more chances in the second-half to take control of the game. Nicola Puddick had a strike well saved by Poppy Soper in the Ipswich net and Mitchell was unable to mop up the loose ball, while Lily Dolling sought to continue her fine start to life at Stadium MK but failed to hit the target.