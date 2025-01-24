Thompson sets his sights on an MK Dons derby debut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The defender wants to play a part in MK Dons’ derby clash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New signing Nathan Thompson hopes he can feature in Saturday's derby clash with AFC Wimbledon and help MK Dons get their season back on track.

The 34-year-old is eligible to feature in tomorrow's match - a clash he admitted he is keen to make his debut in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With his new side in the midst of a dismal run though, losing six of their last eight games, Thompson hopes the game will act as a catalyst to get the season back on track to begin a second-half fightback.

"This is always a big derby in the EFL, and if I get the opportunity to play, it's something I'm looking forward to, without a shadow of a doubt," he said.

"I've come into it with the side in some sticky form of late, but you always look for turning points. The automatic and play-off places are still not far away and you saw with the gaffer's Crawley team last season, they went on a late surge.

"There is no reason why, in the second-half of the season, we can put a string of wins together and go up the league."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Younger brother Louis made 30 appearances for Dons while on loan from 2020-21, adding only good things to his older sibling to encourage the move to MK1.

Thompson is no stranger to Stadium MK either, having played at the ground on plenty of occasions for Swindon, Portsmouth and Peterborough during his career.

He added: "My brother was here, working under Luke Williams and Russell Martin, and he spoke highly of it. I've played here multiple times too.

"With the stadium, it's a big selling point and naturally when teams come here, you're there to be shot at because it's a big scalp. It's something you have to wear with a bit of arrogance, and I hope I can contribute to that."