Three first-teamers missing from Dons’ trip to Germany

A trio of MK Dons first-teamers are missing from the training camp out in Germany, but the Citizen understands it is not for transfer-related reasons.

Conor Grant, Matt Dennis and Zak Jules did not make the trip to Europe with the rest of the squad on Monday.

Both Grant and Jules were regulars in the side under Mark Jackson towards the end of the season, with Grant making 38 appearances and Jules 41.

Dennis meanwhile made his EFL debut for Dons after making the move from Norwich City in the summer, but after six goals in 27 outings for Dons, was loaned to Sutton United for the second-half of the campaign.

Though all three are missing from the German trip, it is understood a mixture of injury and personal reasons have prevented them from joining up with their team-mates, rather than imminent departures from the club.