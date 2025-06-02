Thriller sees Oldham return to EFL as MK Dons discover final League Two opponent

The sides are plenty familiar with each other down the years

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MK Dons will return to Boundary Park for the first time since 2018 next season after Oldham Athletic won a thrilling National League play-off final on Sunday.

The Latics edged out Southend United - who announced the signing of Dons goalkeeper Nathan Harness ahead of the game on emergency loan - in front of 52,000 at Wembley to secure their return to the Football League, but needed extra time to come from behind to win 3-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Micky Mellon’s side were trailing to a Manny Monthe own goal after just five minutes, but drew level three minutes into the second-half thanks to Jed Garner’s penalty.

Leon Chambers-Parillon gave Southend the lead again barely a minute into extra time, but two quickfire goals from Oldham substitutes James Norwood and Kian Harratt ensured their return to the Football League after three years away, and the former Premier League club’s first promotion in 34 years.

Despite not having played each other since 2019, Dons and Oldham have crossed paths plenty of times down the years - 24 times in total. Winning on both occasions when the sides met in 2018/19, Dons have claimed 13 victories over the Latics, who have won seven, with four draws.

With their promotion, it completes the League Two line-up. MK Dons will return to Barnet, Oldham, Crawley, Cambridge, Bristol Rovers and Shrewsbury.