‘Throwback’ Gillingham is a measure for Dons’ League One ambitions

Priestfield has brought about just one victory for MK Dons in nine attempts

Not many trips to Gillingham have been happy ones for MK Dons and their supporter down the years.

On nine visits to Priestfield Stadium, Dons have won just once - a 2-1 victory under Dan Micciche in March 2018, with goals from Chuks Aneke and George Williams securing the points for Dons. And despite taking the lead in the meeting last season, Dons would be undone by Gillingham who came out 3-2 winners.

Dean Lewington, who has played in all nine games, said a game against Gillingham is a ‘throwback’ and always a test of a team’s resolve.

“It's a bit of a throwback,” he admitted. “Gillingham is always a tough place to go, nothing is ever given to you there and it creates a very difficult team to play against.

“The fans are on top of you, it's a small pitch and it's different to most grounds. The fans are very raucous and the team is very front-footed. The play a bit more direct than some other teams in the league, they know their jobs and what they're doing. It's a really good combination they have and it makes for a really difficult game.

“You know you have to be right on top of your form to go there and get anything out of it. It's a good test in League One in terms of where you're at.”

With just one win in nine visits to Priestfield, Dons head to Kent for tomorrow’s game in their best run of form since 2018, unbeaten in six matches.