Tickets for MK Dons' away-leg of the play-offs likely to sell-out on Thursday
MK Dons fans have moved quickly to snap up around 500 tickets for the away leg of the semi-final of their play-offs against Crawley Town.
An allocation of 700 has been afforded to Dons for the game at the Broadfield Stadium on Bank Holiday Monday, and the majority of them have already been bought by fans with away membership and those who have attended four away games or more this season.
Around 200 are expected to be on sale tomorrow for season ticket holders and to members of the public but are likely to sell out quickly.
Meanwhile, more than 5,000 tickets have been sold for the second-leg at Stadium MK on Thursday May 9 to home supporters. Crawley Town fans too have moved quickly to get their tickets for the game, with almost four supporter’s coaches already full for the trip to MK1.