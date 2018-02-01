Tilney wants to 'dedicate his life' to MK Dons again

Ben Tilney contacted new MK Dons manager Dan Micciche the day he was hired in a bid to get back into first team contention.

The 20-year-old was cast aside by former boss Robbie Neilson back in August after claiming the left-back has 'lost his desire' to be a professional footballer.

After being sent to Brackley Town on loan, TIlney made just a handful of appearances the Saints, but has been seen back at Stadium MK since the arrival of the new manager.

Micciche said, having known Tilney since he was eight, he questions whether his desire for football really waved.

"I've known Ben a long time, and for all I've known him and his family that couldn't be further from the truth," he said. "That boy loves football, playing in a certain way. He has fantastic quality and I've seen him develop over the years.

"He came to me, I didn't go to him. As soon as I was announced he called me straight away. I invited him in, he looked me in the eye and he told me he wants to dedicate the next four months of his life to getting back into the team.

"It's a clean slate - that was in the past and I hope he takes his opportunity."