Time for Jackson to get his new message across to the MK Dons squad

Having two weeks without a game will be vital in helping new MK Dons head coach Mark Jackson get his ideas across to the squad, according to Nathan Holland.

Dons are not in action now until Saturday January 14, with the FA Cup third round this weekend disrupting the schedule, offering Jackson the first opportunity to string together training sessions with his first team since he took over two days before Christmas.

With the transfer window open, the club are likely to recruit during this month, but Jackson still wants to cast his eyes over the squad, and so says Holland, get his style of play across.

“With no games for two weeks, it’s really important especially with a new manager who has his own ways of doing things,” said the former West Ham man.

“Hopefully he can get his message across, which I’m sure he will because he’s been really good with us so far. Hopefully we’ll go into the new year and pick up more points.

“He’s only been here a few days and he’s already had three games, and that’s not easy for any manager.

“He’s been positive, and he’s seen some good things which I hope we can improve on in the next few weeks and start picking up points.”

Holland has been a regular in the side for the last three months after a slow start to his time at Stadium MK, and he admitted everyone’s spot is up for grabs with the new boss coming in.

