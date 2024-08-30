Time for new-look MK Dons to deliver after massive summer overhaul

Laurence Maguire celebrates in front of the Cowshed | Jane Russell

As the transfer window closes, the Mike Williamson era at MK Dons now takes shape

MK Dons brought down the shutters on their new era in emphatic fashion on Friday night with three new additions on deadline day.

Bringing in a mighty 15 signings over the course of the summer, Mike Williamson's side has gone from a hybrid of eras, spanning as far back as Russell Martin's, to a squad very much in his own mould.

Only nine players in Dons' squad, which is in all truth bursting at the seams, remain now from head coaches past.

That mish-mash of squad he had last season is, in part, why Dons would ultimately come up short in May. Forcing roundish pegs into round holes was only ever going to work to a degree, and when they got found out in emphatic fashion against Crawley Town in the play-offs, it was immediately to the drawing board for Williamson, Sporting Director Liam Sweeting and the recruitment team to built a new team fit for purpose.

Capturing amongst others, two members of that successful Crawley squad was a signal of intent if ever there was one that Dons were out to take charge this season, while plenty of the other signings had offers to play at a higher level but opted to move to Milton Keynes and a stab at the League Two title.

None of the new signings have shyed away from their ambitions this season. They have moved to Stadium MK to get promoted, nothing less. Those longer in the tooth in these parts will know all too well the painful memories of not just last season but every play-off campaign the club has endured and ultimately failed in. Finishing between fourth and seventh again is not an option. It's top three or bust. And given Dons' 'aggressive' moves in the transfer window, as Colchester boss Danny Crowley put it a couple of weeks ago, anything other than winning the title may also be something of a disappointment.

Of course, things have not started the way anyone had planned: the soap-opera that is MK Dons at times would not have it any other way. A change of owners on the eve of the new season, beaten by their former boss 24-hours later and bitten by another former friendly face the following week left Dons pointless after two games. But making light work of Carlisle last week got Dons up and running.

On Monday, the new era of MK Dons comes up against the club's most successful manager in the form of Karl Robinson and his Salford City side - a familiar foe, it would seem only fitting for him to have the first shot at Williamson's charges in their now complete form.

With a mix of experience and youth, a mix of backgrounds and upbringings, Dons' squad now has a distinct Williamson rub to it. Able to get a tune out of last season's band, it is time for Williamson's MK Dons to take to the stage.