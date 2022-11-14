Time out has given Watson perspective in other areas of his career

A lengthy injury has given Tennai Watson plenty of time to consider almost every aspect of his career.

The 25-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in Dons’ penultimate pre-season friendly of the season against King’s Lynn Town in July, and required surgery.

Stuck on the side lines, albeit with the supportive voice of Mo Eisa alongside him also going through rehab for his ankle injury, Watson said he had a lot of time to not only focus on recovery, but also other elements of his life which would pay dividends on the field for his return.

“Initially, if you sat me down a few months ago I wouldn’t have been so optimistic and positive about it, but having good people around you steers you into a new perspective,” he said. “Mostly, I’m just buzzing to be back.

“It’s done and dusted in terms of this injury, it’s not a concern any more. But it has taught me looking after the one per cents off the pitch and outside of football is extremely important.

“I’ve met a few people through this process who have steered me in new directions to up my game.

“Now I see a nutritionist, I’ve got a gym programme focussed on areas I was weak in, not just my hamstring.

“Those are bits I’ll continue for the rest of my career to better myself and give myself the best opportunity.

“As soon as I got injured, I sat down with the gaffer and we got me doing some analysis work. We go through footage, work out our game plan with a team.

“It kept me engaged as a player and around the group, and there were plenty of other bits he kept me busy with.”

Eager to keep Watson part of the first-team fold, Liam Manning had the wing-back pouring over video of opponents to produce presentations for his team-mates ahead of games.

“He wants to study the game,” said Manning. “He wants to understand why he does certain things, and he’s open and honest with feedback too.