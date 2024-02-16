Timing of injuries has been rough for MK Dons

Max Dean

MK Dons' growing injury list shows the cruel realities of football, according to Ian Watson.

Heading to Swindon Town this Saturday, Dons are likely to be without strikers Max Dean and Ellis Harrison, as well as keeper Filip Marschall for the clash at the County Ground.

Assistant head coach Watson felt last month dealt a difficult hand to the side, but he said he and Mike Williamson have full faith in the options they have waiting in the wings to continue where the injured players have left off.

"It could have been a better January with the injuries," he admitted. "It's up to us as coaches to get everyone to the level they need to be, so responsibility lies with us and we want them to go out and express themselves.

"When everyone is fit and healthy, you're always wary because in football, you get spells where you pick up a couple of injuries.

"The timing has been tough, and the people it has happened to all seem to be in the same position. Max was flying for us and was pivotal to what we were doing, but picked up that injury. We were keen to get Ellis in because he was chomping at the bit, and then he picked up a little injury."

Offering an update on the condition of Harrison ahead of Saturday's trip to Swindon Town, and on keeper Michael Kelly, who missed Tuesday's 4-0 defeat to Bradford City for personal reasons, Watson said: "Ellis is still a few days away, Kells is back in contention but other than that, we're still in the same position.