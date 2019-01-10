Tis has not lost hope in re-signing Healey

Paul Tisdale is still keen on re-signing Rhys Healey on loan from Cardiff City until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old scored nine goals in 21 appearances for Dons during the first half of the season before his initial deal ended last week, returning to Wales.

Tisdale remains hopeful to get the striker back until the end of the season, and believes no news is good news so far.

"I hope it's not dead – we want him back. We've asked Cardiff if we can have him, but I don't know yet. It's Neil Warnock's decision. He has been respectful to us, we've been respectful to them. I'd like to think Rhys is interested in coming back. It's not for me to say, but we've done everything we can. I'd like him back. Please!

"Everyone is in a similar position. You're always compromised, and there aren't many teams who have all their back-ups and contingency plans in place, top of the league and raring to go. Most of us have a sticky few weeks waiting and hoping things get resolved.

"If we can't get Rhys, we can't find an identical player elsewhere so we have to change the dynamic. Every club goes through that."